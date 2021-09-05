Saturday afternoon at Naguru Skyz hotel proved to be a delicious typhoon of flavorsome meals as Yalelo Uganda’s Prepare, Share and Dine competition came to a tasty ending.

Five out of the 10 participants who were nominated managed to impress renown Chef Mark Kaheru and his elite team of judges securing the ultimate prize of a six months’ supply of Yalelo Uganda’s freshest fish.

For Gertrude Ojangole, Chosen Akellot, Kayongo Hamis, Lillian Namuddu and Nanyonjo Sharon, it was no secret that they were experienced in the kitchen using the ingredients given to them by the organisers to prepare their mouthwatering fish based meals.

“I am so humbled and excited to have been among the lucky winners of this competition. My family is going to be so happy and proud to have this prize”, beamed Hamis Kayongo one of the winners at the cook-off competition.

Speaking about the competition, Yalelo Marketing Manager Catherine Twesigye was more than impressed with the participants who without a doubt left many desiring their tasty fish-cooked meals at the venue.

“I am over the moon about bringing to life this nutritiously stimulating adventure. We are so proud to have been a part of this and are delighted to know that today’s champions proved that fish is an easy meal to prepare and will now be entitled to 2kgs of fish every week for the next six months,” she said.

Yalelo Uganda continues to expand its footprint all over the country as it boasts of being the number one fish company that combines freshness with affordability.

The company currently has 11 retail outlets selling in several parts of Kampala, Jinja and Wakiso districts.