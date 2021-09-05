By Ahmed Wetaka

Dear Editor,

Allow me to express my dissatisfaction and disgust with the continuous police raids on Muslim Revert and learning centres under the guise of fighting child trafficking and radicalization.

Over the years right from the reign of Gen. Edward Kale Kayihura as Inspector General of Police, the Police force have raided several Muslim Revert and Learning centres alias Madras rounding up children and their teachers.

They often come up with all kinds of explanations to justify their actions.

The latest incident was the raid on Markaz Ibun Hajjara School in Namaliga in Bombo in Luweero district. What is also not very clear to the Muslim community is why the Police hands the purportedly rescued children to Christian centres like in the case of the children from Bombo to Kyampisi Childcare Centre which belongs to Pastor Peter Ssewakiryanga.

This sometimes makes the Muslim community think these raids have a different agenda other than what the force claims.

While it is true from our experience in this country that such centres can be used by wrong elements to radicalize children, it is unfair for the police to use that excuse to raid Muslim learning centre without consulting area Muslim leaders and making thorough investigations. It is also funny that the purportedly trafficked children are actually handed over by their parents.

The Muslim community in Uganda might be split in factions but at least there are leaders at various levels. Why doesn’t the police or any security agency for that matter consult them before acting in an embarrassing manner?

I think it is time police acts with restraint because of the sentiments on religious matters.

The author Ahmed Wetaka is a concerned Muslim