The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has signed a Memorandum of Understating (MoU) with the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) to promote skills development and strengthen capacity.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the managing director of NWSC Dr. Silver Mugisha said the collaboration between the two entities is aimed at enhancing cooperation in strengthening their staff capacity and competence in selected disciplines and trades.

“The collaboration will exploit the unique expertise and experiences of the two parties in the delivery of capacity building programmes to staff of NWSC,” he said.

Mugisha explained that skilling and workforce development is one of their strategic priority areas under our corporate plan in line with National Development Plan (NDPIII).

Dr. Rose Kaggwa the director Business and Scientific Services at NWSC said that the MoU will immensely contribute towards implementing the Skilling Uganda Strategy (2012–2022) by promoting demand driven competence–based training, relevant for the labour market.

UBTEB through close collaboration with NWSC will improve quality and access to the skills training and assessment of its staff through training and certification in the various selected occupations and trades.

As part of the corporation’s plans to enhance staff productivity and capacity, the corporation has churned out over 800 graduates from its Vocational Skills Development Facility (VSDF).