The Leader of Opposition (LoP), Mathias Mpuuga has called for professionalism, due process and justice as the government deals with the current political insecurity in the greater Masaka where a number of people have lost their lives and been injured by “Bijambiya” gangs.

Mpuuga made the remarks a day after police issued criminal summonses to two Members of Parliament (MPs) belonging to the National Unity Platform (NUP) on account of their alleged knowledge of matters related to the ongoing killings in the greater Masaka.

Kawempe North’s Muhammed Ssegirinya and Makindye West’s Allan Ssewanyana are due to appear before police.

In a statement seen by The Nile Post, Mpuuga warned the government to refrain from exploiting the current ongoing insecurity in greater Masaka to handle political scores.

“Regarding the Members of Parliament who have been summoned by the police, given their political inclination, we expect professionalism. Any attempt to use shortcuts to resolve a bigger problem may not serve the ends of justice to the victims and the accused,” said Mpuuga.

According to Mpuuga, professionalism shall crack what looks like a resurgence of organised crime in which sections of state security apparatus were implicated.

“The situation in the region can only be described as desperate because citizens desire protection from the current uncertainty. It is not the government space to act in desperation, but rather act with the desired caution in securing the community while avoiding approaches that tend to create suspicion,” he said.