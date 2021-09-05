By John Ogulei

The transfer and placement of District Police Commanders throughout out the country is expected to be announced by the Inspector General of Police John Martin Okoth Ochola two weeks from now.

This was revealed by the head of Human Resource and Development in Police, AIGP Godfrey Golooba, during the passing out 173 DPCs who have been undergoing intensive training at the Police Counter Terrorism Training School, Olilim in Katakwi district.

The training lasted two weeks.

Delivering his speech to the DPCs Golooba said the institution of Police will announce the placement and transfer of officers within two weeks in order to enhance service delivery.

He said the transfer or placements are normal and called upon all officers to act with immediate effect.

“We shall be announcing your placements or transfers within two weeks of your pass leave. As police chiefs we have agreed to give you two weeks pass-leave before you get your transfer letters. Those who are lucky will remain,” said AIGP Golooba.

Golooba also warned the officers against corruption saying the police is going to deal with it’s officers who will be found acting contrary to the police standard operating procedures/ethics.

“We shall not hesitate to dismiss someone for his/her corrupt tendencies. Corruption is the vice killing our country and I expect you to be clean,” he said.

He also called of the DPC’s to clean up their areas of operations urging that violation of human rights must stop and any officer who is found violating the rights of Ugandan citizens will be arrested and charged.

“Make sure that no one is beaten but rather use reasonable force. All suspects must be produced in court within the 48 mandatory hours. The force shall also act on officers who mismanage civil matters,” he added.

The police chief also warned the officers against laxity in handling assignments, slow response to emergencies, poor customer care among others.

“If you can’t be with us then rather leave the force. Any errant officer shall be dealt with according to laws,” Golooba said.

The police director of operations AIGP Edward Ochom urged the officers to minimise cases of crime noting that in some cases police are to be blame for laxity on averting crime.

“You must have a good relationship with the public. I urge you to go and confront the challenges in the field. Be aware that the community we are dealing with isn’t the community of 1980’s. These people are informed, so go relate with them,” he said.