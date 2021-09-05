Police have said the death toll after a building collapsed in Kisenyi, a Kampala suburb has reached six.

A four storied building under construction in Kisenyi zone, Muzaana parish in Lubaga division on Sunday after collapsed after a heavy downpour covering vehicles, motrocycles and workers who were inside.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, the Police Fire brigade department and Red Cross rushed to the scene following the accident and efforts to rescue victims started off immediately.

“Six people have been confirmed dead after the collapse of the four storied building this afternoon. Among those confirmed dead are five male and one female,”Owoyesigyire said on Sunday evening.

“The fire and rescue services have also rescued two children who are currently receiving treatment at Mulago National Referral Hospital.”

The Kampala police mouthpiece however noted that the search and rescue mission by both Police fire brigade and Red Cross is still ongoing.

Earlier, the Uganda Red Cross Society spokesperson, Irena Nakasiita had identified the two rescued children as nine year old Maclean Nandawula and Marion Nakimbugew,5.

Whereas the exact cause of the building collapse is not known, it is suspected the heavy downpour that pounded various parts of Kampala could have contributed to the accident.