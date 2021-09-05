Well you probably by now are accustomed to looking through your kitchen shelves to experiment for something that will help bring your glow on. We have heard of tomato juice, the last time I shared, I did talk about using sugar as a facial scrub. We have gone through charcoal powder and Ekinzaali, but I am about to share with you today might be shocking to you. READ ON!

Benefits of Cocoa for the Skin

The supportive properties found in cocoa powder are not just abundant internally, they also provide many of the same effects externally. Just as the antioxidants help stop the premature breakdown of cells in plants, it does the same for your skin. The use of raw cocoa on the skin, like in our Haute Cocoa Mask, helps to protect skin from free radicals and help slow signs of ageing.

Raw cocoa powder can be used to maintain skin health due to flavanols. Flavanols decrease the harmful effects of UV rays on the skin while enhancing elasticity and hydration. Inside or out, cocoa is good for the skin.

These properties help to soften, clear, and detoxify your skin. Raw cocoa powder can also increase the elasticity of your skin, which helps with fine lines, wrinkles and reduces the appearance of scars. It truly is the food of the gods.

It is important to note that the cocoa powder used also has to be minimally processed, as close to the tree as possible, and organic for the best effects. Much of what is commercially available has gone through a method called “Dutch processing,” which strips the cocoa of the properties that make it great. So I suggest you buy the locally made Uganda cocoa which can be found in Nakasero Market.

So when you are feeling that craving for chocolate, give into it and smear some cocoa powder based on your face, but mix it with some raw honey, maybe a little yoghurt or sugar to extra scrubby feel.