The national treasurer of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Barbara Nekesa has urged young people to embrace the Parish Development Model,.

She made the plea while addressing youth leaders from Busoga, Bugisu, Sebei and Bukedi sub-regions at Mbale Secondary School in Mbale city on Friday.

She noted that unlike the youth livelihood programme, Emyooga and Women fund, which are being implemented at constituency and district levels, the parish model was brought closer to the people at parishes.

She therefore urged the youth to embrace, appreciate and understand the program.

Nekesa explained that since the new program has a localised approach, it will be of great benefit to youths and many other people involved in agriculture.

“Therefore, as young people, do not hesitate to seek any available information pertaining to these programs from concerned government leaders since they mean a lot to you as youths and to the economy,” Nekesa challenged youth leaders.

Last month, President Museveni directed Members of Parliament to support the government proposal of allocating Shs100 million to every parish starting next financial year to help boost the parish model program.

Speaking during the meeting, Benard Odoi, the Youth MP (Eastern Uganda) reiterated the need for youths to shun lamentation and engage in government programmes which are aimed at ensuring wealth creation.

Odoi challenged the youth to monitor government programmes to ensure proper accountability.

Sovereign Hasahya, a youth leader from Butaleja district expressed fear over increased cases of teenage pregnancies as a result of a prolonged break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.