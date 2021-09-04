By Shafik Kiyaga

George Lutalo has been appointed the new Uganda Crested Cranes head coach for an undisclosed period, FUFA has confirmed.

Lutalo left his role as Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) assistant coach in July following the expiry of his contract, and he replaces Faridah Bulega who is currently enrolling for a coaching course in Kenya.

“The FUFA Executive Committee has made changes in the technical bench for the Uganda Women’s National Team (Crested Cranes).”

“George Lutalo will serve as the head coach, replacing Faridah Bulega who has enrolled for a CAF B Coaching Course in Nairobi, Kenya,” FUFA said in a statement.

FUFA has not confirmed whether the appointment is permanent, but Bulega was accorded leave to enroll for a CAF B coaching course between September 6 – December 15, 2021, in Nairobi.

Bulega’s absence means that she will miss the COSAFA Women’s Championship. The Crested Cranes were confirmed to take part in the Southern Africa regional competition that is due September 28 – October 9 in South Africa.

The tournament will help the women national team prepare for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cups of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers.

The Crested Cranes get their campaign underway against Ethiopia in the first round during the international match window between October 18-26.

The second and final round of the AWCON qualifiers is scheduled for February 14-23, 2021.

Meanwhile, FUFA confirmed that Edward Kaziba will continue to serve in his role as assistant coach, with James Magala also maintained in his position as the goalkeeping coach.

Former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper, Paul Ssali will serve as the Team Manager whereas Mable Kabatalindwa and Prossy Nalwadda are the Team Doctor and Equipment Manager respectively.

Lutalo and his technical team have started work by summoning a provisional squad of 32 players that will commence preparation for the CECAFA on September 10, 2021.

A number of regulars have been named on the team including goalkeeper Ruth Aturo who won the golden glove at the 2018 COSAFA tournament.

Goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro, defenders Shadia Nankya and Nabisaalu Bridget, midfielder Rhoda Nanziri plus talisman Hasifa Nassuna are among the 12 players who have been maintained from the squad that played at the COSAFA in 2018.

The others are Viola Namuddu, Asia Nakibuuka, Reticia Nabbosa, Spencer Nakacwa, Norah Alupo and Resty Nanziri.

Four foreign based players including Sandra Nabweteme based in Iceland, Lindey Wilson College’s Yudayah Nakayenze, Laki Otendeka who plays for Copa FC in New Jersey and Shiraz Natasha based in Israel and plays for Maccabi Hadera FC are also part of the provisional squad.

Goalkeepers: Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves FC), Elsie Najjemba (Rines WFC), Gloria Namakula (Tooro Queens FC)

Defenders: Viola Namuddu (Makerere University WFC), Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Eunice Ariokot (Olila High School WFC), Bridget Nabisaalu (She Corporate FC), Phoebe Banura (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Yudayah Nakayenze (Lindey Wilson College, USA), Justin Kizza Najjuko (She Maroons FC), Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC)

Midfielders: Joan Naggayi (She Maroons FC), Rhoda Nanziri (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Riticia Nabbosa (Lady Doves FC), Kautharah Naluyima (She Maroons FC), Sheebah Zalwango (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC), Phiona Nabbumba (She Corporate FC), Grace Nassongo (Amuria High School FC), Spencer Nakacwa (Lady Doves FC), Norah Alupo (Lady Doves FC), Amina Nababi (Makerere University WFC), Resty Kobusobozi (Tooro Queens FC), Anita Namata (Uganda Martyrs High School FC)

Forwards: Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Fazila Ikwaput (Lady Doves FC), Sharon Naddunga (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens FC), Sandra Nabweteme (Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðar, Iceland), Laki Otandeka (New Jersey Copa FC, USA), Shiraz Natasha (Maccabi Kishronot Hadera FC, Israel)