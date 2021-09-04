Women cheat too. In fact, women cheat back. And when they start to cheat, it might not be easy to get them back in line. But it is harder to actually know that they are cheating.

A woman will lay a man during the day and use the same memory to lay you at night. The day memory will help her get wet enough for you to go on top of her and let go.

If ever a woman caught you cheating and she said it was okay and never brought it up again over a million times, know that she is paying back with the same currency.

But why does she cheat when you provide everything? Why is her nails guy in your house every time you are at work figuring out what car to buy her next?

Why does she disappear and come back a happy woman when all she was going to do was buy groceries at the marketplace.

Rich, busy men have forgotten that making a woman cum is very important. They have focused so much on providing this and that and forgotten that her body needs attention.

Men will apologise with a good car instead of an orgasm. Some men will never understand why a woman will go to a ghetto to see her nails guy and park the Benz by the roadside just to get an orgasm.

She will cheat if you focus on how to keep her than how to make her happy in bed. A man will touch her nipple in ways she has never felt, and the next thing her underwear will be on the floor.

Nothing beats a good orgasm. And yes, it is better to cry in Benz than on a motorcycle, but an orgasm is an orgasm.

So, if she can have both and not get caught or think she won’t, she will try to have both for as long as she can keep it away from the Benz guy.

Every woman loves a good life, but an orgasm hits different. Like how the wheels of an Avensis Sedan seat on a good road, a man who knows how to stroke a woman’s G-spot will be her ride to her destiny.

So, while you focus on getting her the good life, while you focus on getting school fees, when all you can think about is giving her her dream wedding, take some time off, and part her legs, and whisper to her clit.

Take a break from your busy schedule and ask her if there is something new she wants to try. Sext her all day long at work, and when you get home, put the tip of your tongue on her nipple and tell her that is all you have been thinking about.

Money is sweet, but a good orgasm is like waking up in the morning and realising that Covid-19 was just a bad dream, and we are back to living our lives mask-free.

A good orgasm is like receiving a phone call you have been waiting for for two years.

A good orgasm is like melting and exploding at the same time. You don’t have any control, and it’s maybe the only time in your life when you are not worried about anything but that very moment.

Give that to your woman, and she will worship the ground on which you walk.

Till next time, find her G-spot!