The Police Criminal Investigations Division has summoned two National Unity Platform (NUP) MPs including Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana over the ongoing killings in Masaka.

In two separate letters dated September 3, 2021, police said that the two MPs should appear at Masaka Police Station on Monday to record statements over the killings.

“This serves as summons for you to appear at Masaka Police Station on Monday 6, September 2021 at 1000 hours before D/SSP Moses Taremwa for a statement in respect to the said investigations,” the letters read in part.

According to the letter, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is investigating some murders that took place on Greater Masaka during the months of July and August 2021 and this is the basis of Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana’s summons.

It is however not yet clear as to why the two legislators have been summoned.

NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine said in a tweet that could be a new attempt to implicate NUP in the ongoing machete killings in Masaka.

He however said that the plan will fail.

“Anyone can predict where this is going, and what their grand objective is. What I can say without contradiction, is that this new attempt will fail, like all those before. Our people just need to be vigilant and remain alert,” Kyagulanyi said.

The Masaka region is currently experiencing a space of murders, with over 30 people killed by machete welding gangs, whose intentions are not yet clear.

UPDF spokesperson said on Thursday during the NBS Frontline show that airs son NBS TV that security was on top of things and with enhanced surveillance, they we were confident that the killings will be brought to an end.