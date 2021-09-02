The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) army has confirmed that they have in their custody, Dr. Lawrence Muganga, the Vice-Chancellor of Victoria University and chairman of the Bavandimwe, an association of Rwandans born in Uganda.

Dr. Muganga was dragged from his office at Victoria University in Kampala under the watch of helpless private security guards manning the building and the vicinity of dead silent onlookers, into a waiting drone van.

In a video captured by witnesses, Dr. Muganga was surrounded by plain-clothed men armed to the teeth, who did not care about their surroundings, taking their time to direct him into the van and later scanning around before cruising off to an unknown location.

Following the incident, however, the UPDF Spokesperson Brig General Flavia Byekwaso said Dr. Muganga who was born in Masaka, Uganda was arrested for illegal stay in the country.

“Social media reports that Vice-Chancellor Victoria University Dr. Lawrence Muganga was kidnapped are false. He was arrested by joint Security Forces in connection with espionage and illegal stay in the country. Investigations into the matter have commenced,” Byekwaso said in a tweet.

Dr. Muganga was born in Masaka, a central district in Uganda but has had his bigger share of life in Canada and Rwanda where he has studied and worked respectively.

Between December 2007 and July 2010, Dr. Muganga was chairperson of the Rwanda Youth Network, which aims at increasing youth participation in peacebuilding, good governance, and transformational leadership.

Dr. Muganga was later, a Senior Fellow and Coordinator – Strategy and Competitiveness at the Rwanda Institute of Administration and Management between April 2010 – Jul 2010.

According to his personal profile, Dr. Muganga is an author Researcher, Authentic Learning Enthusiast, Policy & Strategy Advisor, and Performance Management Specialist, based in Edmonton, Canada.

Dr. Muganga has held positions in Canada, Ethiopia, and Rwanda focused on researching, planning, developing, implementing, and assessing policies that improve the quality of life for vulnerable populations.