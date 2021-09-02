The Luweero Chief Magistrate has remanded Nalinya Bwanga to Kigo prison until October, 13 2021.

Last week ,the State House Anti-Corruption Unit apprehended and detained Princess Bwanga for allegedly impersonating its staff.

She is also facing the allegations of land grabbing, tormenting, and causing arrest of ordinary citizens who happen to own land.

“Bwanga Bwamirembe falsely posturing as “Omumbejja Nalinya” has been remanded to Kigo prison until 13th October 2021. Impunity is another form of corruption and our mandate is to enable law enforcement stamp these ills out of the country, ”said Nakalema.

In 2019, President Museveni created a special anti-corruption unit in State House which is meant to reinforce the fight against corruption by supplementing other existing organs of government mandated to do similar responsibilities.

According to the president, the unit was formed to coordinate the anti-corruption activities with law enforcement agencies by acting as his eyes and ears in the fight.

Several arrests have been made pending prosecution and a number investigations are already underway and the unit so far is credited for being proactive and very swift when they receive credible information regarding stealing of public resources.

The biggest challenge in combating corruption in Uganda according to analysts is the legal regime that makes it very difficult to rigorously apprehend those implicated in corruption.