Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has questioned security’s response to the gruesome murders in the greater Masaka, where 28 people have been hacked to death by machete-wielding killers over the past month.

Speaking to the media in Kampala, the party president Jimmy Akena said it’s not the first time the killings are happening in Masaka over the last five years and thus the government should have had plan B.

“UPC is troubled about the continued gruesome killings in the greater Masaka that have claimed over 25 innocent lives which has instilled grief and fear in the region. Not long ago, the people in some areas of Entebbe and other parts of Wakiso experienced similar acts which led to the introduction of CCTV cameras in urban areas,” he said.

Akena said this trend indicates a loophole in the country’s security that perpetuators are taking advantage of.

He said the issue of security is a national concern that affects everyone irrespective of region, adding that as the party they welcome the step being taken by security agencies to camp in this region and find ways of averting the wanton murders, tighten security and restore hope and peace.

“UPC is on record for calling upon the security forces to invest heavily in intelligence and vigilance purposely to acquire reliable information that would inform security strategies and decisions. This calls for proper planning and cooperation of all security agencies, leaders and community members,” he said.

Akena said police should mend and restore good working relationship with the citizenry as it will facilitate informed investigations and enable people to carry out their day-today activities in confidence.