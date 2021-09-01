Government has approved recommendations for the restoration of Makerere University main administration building which was razed by fire in September 2020.

The fire that gutted the 79-year old building commonly known as Ivory Tower destroyed invaluable records and property worth millions of shillings.

Speaking to the press yesterday, Minister of ICT, Chris Baryomunsi, said the cabinet had resolved that the iconic building known as Ivory Tower be demolished and rebuilt.

Minster Baryomunsi further indicated that the cabinet had directed the Ministry of Finance to release Shs 21 billion to facilitate construction works.

“Cabinet decided that the Makerere main building be demolished and rebuilt. We have also directed the Minister of finance to release Shs 21 billion for the reconstruction of this main building.”

Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof.Barnabas Nawangwe thanked government for approving the recommendations and said construction works would begin soon after reimbursement of the funds.

“I wish to thank H.E. President Kaguta Museveni and the Cabinet for approving the recommendations for the restoration of Makerere’s Main Administration Building. We will now embark on the reconstruction of the historic and iconic building.”

It’s also worth remembering that weeks after the fire, the university announced it would start fundraising drives to raise Shs 15 billion to rebuild the iconic building.

Last year, Mastercard Foundation announced a contribution of $1 million (Shs3.7 billion) towards the reconstruction works.

The mystery fire according to a report compiled in February 2020, by the Criminal Investigations Department and the Ministry of Works, was due to an electric short circuit arising from a faulty electrical system.