A total of 18 senior officers have been moved in the Uganda Prison Service (UPS) reshuffle announced by the Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr.Johnson Byabashaija.

“These orders take immediate effect unless otherwise stated and all leave must strictly be taken outside the institutions. The Director of Administration to facilitate execution of these orders without delay,”Dr.Byabashaija said in the message dated August 31, 2021.

The changes have seen some senior officers sent on accumulated leave whereas others have been elevated.

According to the changes, James Emotu, the acting Commissioner of Prisons in charge of Staff Administration and Counseling has been appointed as the acting Commissioner of Prisons in charge of Policy and Planning and will now be replaced by Stephen Lugonda who has been the acting commissioner in charge of Human Resource Planning and Development.

The changes have also seen Francis Henry Tugume, the Assistant Commissioner of Prisons in charge of Inspectorate and Quality Assurance appointed as the acting commissioner in charge of Human Resource Planning and Development whereas Assistant Superintendent of Prisons Kenneth Byekwaso who has been the officer in charge of Nyabuhikye Prison has been appointed to head the government prison farm at Kitalya to replace Superintendent of Prison Geoffrey Natabona Mangeni who is sent on accumulated leave.

In the changes, Assistant Superintendent of Prisons Juliet Najjuma who has been in charge of the prison in Elute has now been appointed as the officer in charge of the Kigo Women Prison to replace Assistant Superintendent of Prisons Juliet Kabami who has been appointed as the manager for Prisons industries showroom.

Cadets deployed

The changes by the Commissioner General of Prisons have also seen a total of 97 cadet Assistant Superintendents of Prisons deployed to different areas around the country.

President Museveni on Tuesday hailed the administration of the Uganda Prisons Service for a job well done.

“I want to thank prisons because I don’t hear much trouble there. It seems the discipline is quite high and I congratulate you on that,” Museveni said during the pass out of 364 prisons officers including cadet Assistant Superintendents and Non-commissioned officers at a function held at Kololo independence grounds.