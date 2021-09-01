The Democratic Party (DP) has said that disbanded paramilitary groups that government has created over time might be responsible for the killings in Masaka.

DP vice president in Buganda Region, George Fred Kagimu has now called upon government to recall members of these groups from communities and give them work.

Kagimu made these remarks during the DP weekly press conference held at Tropical Inn in Masaka.

“We strongly believe that the members of the paramilitary groups that have been created over time in communities namely, LDUs, crime preventers, flying squad. LDUs that were disbanded and left to stay in communities, some of them could be linked these crimes,” Kagimu said.

“We, therefore, advise that the government recalls all the members of these groups from communities and recruit them into military.”

For the past one month, over 30 people have so far been killed in Masaka, although the intentions of the killers remain unknown.

Kagimu, while addressing the press said that the killers seem to know what they are doing, which suggests that they could have received some kind of expert training, similar to the training that is given to members of the government paramilitary groups.

“These killings are organised crimes that imply that the culprits undergo a particular form of training that enables them to execute the crimes without being caught,” Kagimu said.

Kagimu said that DP sympathises with the families that have lost their loved ones and pledged that the party will visit some of the families to commiserate with them.

They said that government has a primary role to protect its people and urged government to step up efforts to bring the killings to an end.