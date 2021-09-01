A total of 10 people have been arraigned before court and charged with several counts of murder in relation to the spate of killings in the greater Masaka region.

At least 28 people have in the past one month been killed by unknown assailants who attack homes at night armed with machetes.

On Wednesday, 10 people who are part of the 68 suspects arrested in connection with the killings were arraigned before the Chief Magistrates court in Masaka charged with seven counts of murder contrary to section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act .

However, because their offences are capital in nature and triable by High Court, the group was never allowed to plead to the charges.

Masaka Chief Magistrate, Charles Yeteise remanded the group to Ssaza Government Prison until September 15 for mention of their case after the state prosecutor told court that investigations are still ongoing.

President Museveni on Tuesday said that the people behind the gruesome murders in Masaka will soon be brought to book.

Describing them as “pigs” the president said the group doesn’t know the value they have but noted their days are numbered.

“It is unfortunate that they have caused the death of old people but they are finished. Once we bring to court evidence to show that it is so and so who sent these people to kill our old men, when will they go,” Museveni said.

“In the Bible, it is said that don’t put riches infront of a pig because it doesn’t appreciate value. You(attackers) are pigs who don’t appreciate value. What they don’t realize is that there is no way you can commit crime in Uganda and we don’t get you. You will leave all sorts of clue to enable police hunt you. Many have been arrested and others will be arrested but this is bankruptcy of some of these actors.”

The State Minister for Internal Affairs, Gen David Muhoozi on Tuesday told parliament that the series of gruesome murders in the greater Masaka area are linked to acts of terrorism.

“Whatever the motive, the intended effect is to cause fear, terror and apprehension in the public. They use the same killing method of hitting the victims on the head with blunt objects. The killings are also indiscriminate,” he said.

According to the junior Internal Affairs Minister, by instilling fear and panic among the public, the perpetuators of the gruesome murders in greater Masaka region are operating exactly like terrorists who also use a similar method.