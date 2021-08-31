President Museveni has hailed the Uganda Prisons Services leadership saying the institution’s future is very bright.

The president was on Tuesday presiding over the pass out of 364 prisons officers including cadet Assistant Superintendents and Non-commissioned officers at a function held at Kololo independence grounds.

“I want to thank prisons because I don’t hear much trouble there. It seems the discipline is quite high and I congratulate you on that,”Museveni said.

“I congratulate you and life for you is just beginning (to get better). Good things are there in front. Uganda is peaceful and progressing well. “

Museveni told the officers that they can ably scale the heights to the helm of the prisons institution to emulate the current Commissioner General, Dr. Johnson Byabashaija whom he said joined in 1983 but is now the head of the institution.

He insisted that with discipline, some of the newly recruited officers will with time become Commissioner Generals of Prisons or taking up other high ranking offices in the institution.

Caution

The president however noted that good things can only be achieved if the officers live a responsible life that will ensure they are healthy.

“Byabashaija joined 1983 which is almost 40 years ago. Imagine where you will be 40 years from now. However, that can only be achieved if you look after yourself well. Don’t squander yourself with alcohol and umalaya(infidelity). Don’t engage in corruption but also have discipline,” he cautioned.

Museveni also applauded the prisons leadership for emulating their counterparts from the UPDF in professionalizing the institution.

“I am glad with the doctrine of the prisons where every step is preceded by a course and promotional exams. With discipline, good health and promotional exams, nothing will stop you,” he said.

The president told the officers they have got a rare chance to join Uganda Prisons Service and that they will enjoy the institution more with an improved public service that will ensure salaries for all public servants are increased.

Speaking at the same function, the Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr. Johnson Byabashaija said the new officers will go a long way in complementing the prisons staff.