President Museveni has said the game is over for people involved in the gruesome murders in the greater Masaka area.

“There are people who miscalculate and think they can disrupt Uganda but it is self-deception. No force can defeat us. They are finished now,” Museveni said.

The president was on Tuesday afternoon speaking during the pass-out ceremony for cadet Assistant Superitendents and non -commissioned officers for Uganda Prisons at Kololo independence grounds.

Museveni explained that like in every crime, there are clues left behind by the perpetuators of the murders in greater Masaka region that he said will be based upon to arrest everyone involved.

“The only thing they can do is endangering themselves and those they are misleading people. These people are attacking old people in Masaka by attacking them at night and think it is a strategy! You are finished now,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that they have caused the death of old people but they are finished. Once we bring to court evidence to show that it is so and so who sent these people to kill our old men, when will they go?”

Pigs

President Museveni didn’t mince words using his favourite name of “pigs” that he usually calls criminals whom he said don’t appreciate value.

“In the Bible, it is said that don’t put riches infront of a pig because it doesn’t appreciate value. You(attackers) are pigs who don’t appreciate value,” he said.

He insisted that the people behind the gang terrorizing people in Masaka will not go away with it but will rather be brought to book.

What they don’t realize is that there is no way you can commit crime in Uganda and we don’t get you. You will leave all sorts of clue to enable police hunt you. Many have been arrested and others will be arrested but this is bankruptcy of some of these actors.”

The incidents

A total of 29 people have been killed by machete wielding men in the greater Masaka area , causing fresh fear among members of the public.

The gangs operate in a similar fashion like in 2018 in the same area where villages are alerted of an impending attack and at night, unknown assailants armed with machetes pounce on villages.

What has remained puzzling many including locals and security is that despite attacking and later killing, no valuables are stolen from the victims of the machete gangs.

On Monday, the State Minister for Security, Gen David Muhoozi said at least 60 suspects had been arrested over the Masaka murders.

He revealed that they would be charged with terrorism for trying to instill fear and panic among the public.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said on screening, they remained with 15 key suspects but said they are acts are sponsored by other people he didn’t mention.