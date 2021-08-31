Former Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda has distanced himself from suggestions that he should run for presidency in 2026.

In a tweet on his verified handle, Rugunda said that a number of social media reports have been linking him to the race of the country’s top political office when Uganda returns to the polls, but he has no such intentions.

I have read social media postings and suggestions that I should run for President in 2026.

I would like to make it known that I have no such intentions or plans. — Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda (@RuhakanaR) August 31, 2021

Rugunda is currently serving as a Special Envoy for Special Duties in the Office of the President, a position he has held since June 2021 following his appointment by President Museveni.

While accepting his appointment for the current position then, Rugunda pledged to remain committed to President Museveni and the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Rugunda previously served as the Prime Minister 2014 to 2021. His predecessor Amama Mbabazi (2011-2014) fell afoul of NRM party leader Yoweri Kaguta Museveni when he expressed interested in running for the presidency. He unsuccessfully ran for the post in 2016.

Rugunda is among the core group that helped the National Resistance Army (NRA) wage a successful five year guerrilla war, and has since then been one of the longest serving ministers in the Ugandan government.

Rugunda is said to have remained approachable and humble despite his various important government positions, and his colleagues fondly refer to him as “Ndugu” (friend in Swahili).

A number of other senior government officials, including former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga have also been suggested for presidency by a number of social media users.

Some sections on the public have also fronted first son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is the Commander of the Land Forces (CLF).