Uganda and Ethiopia have agreed to further strengthen cooperation in bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest.
President Museveni yesterday held a meeting with Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali who was in Uganda on a one day working visit where the two leaders discussed various issues.
The State House said in a statement that the two countries are strong trade partners and cooperate in various peace processes in the region.
The meeting comes at a time when Ethiopia is grabbling with major humanitarian crisis caused by insurgency.
Abiy appreciated President Museveni for a warm welcome to Uganda and important deliberations on various bilateral and regional issues.
The meeting was attended by the Ethiopian minister – Head of Prosperity Party Main Office, Binalf Anduwalem, the state minister for Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Redwan Hussain and Alemtsehay Meseret, Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary to the Republic of Uganda.
