Omega Construction Limited, a road construction company has threatened to sue government and the Minister of State for Works Musa Ecweru individually over remarks made by the later recently made while inspecting a road project.

On Friday, while inspecting the works for Ssezibwa swamp crossing between Kayunga and Nakasongola districts, Ecweru said Omega Construction company was using old equipment which could not properly work, adding that the company has failed to execute the project.

“The excavator, vehicles and water bowser and other equipment on site don’t work therefore no work is done by Omega. Omega has not executed the contracted works and whatever the company is doing on the project is nonsensical and an insult to the government,”Ecweru was quoted saying.

He asked that the State House Anti-Corruption unit to intervene in the road construction project.

However, in a statement released on Monday by Omega Construction Limited’s Managing Director, Pius Mugalaasi Mugerwa , the company blasted the minister for the remarks he said were not only reckless but also malicious and unfair.

“The false statements made against Omega Construction Limited are not only intentionally intended to pull down an indigenous contractor in favour of foreign construction companies but are also actionable in law,”Mugerwa said.

He explained that contrary to the minister’s claims, the equipment used by the company on the project was inspected and approved as being fit for the project and any other government project during the contracting process

The construction company also noted that the works for Ssezibwa swamp which are inspected and supervised by government and consequently, 80% of the work has been done.

“The reckless utterances by the minister without due regard to the contractual issues and standing of Omega and the government under the contract, amount to misuse or abuse of power and misfeasance in a public office,” the company Managing Director said.

Suit

The construction company said in violation of the law of natural justice, the minister made statements which were intended to interfere with performance of their contract with government on the project, adding that they are not taking the matter lightly.

“The false statements have embarrassed Omega and caused mental anguish to its directors and officers, who feel shunned by right thinking members of the public, current and potential clients which translates into financial losses.”

“Omega Construction Limited has referred the matter to the company lawyers to assert and pursue its corporate rights and remedies against the minister individually, and the government vicariously, to recover compensation and obtain other remedies, including heavy damages under the law.”