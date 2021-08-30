This Saturday, September 4, marks the grand finale for Yalelo Uganda’s “Prepare, Share and Dine food competition that will see 10 contestants face-off over who has the best fish recipe.

The month-long cooking challenge that was launched at the start of August will have seasoned master of the culinary arts, Mark Kaheru as head judge.

The grand finale will be hosted at La Cabana Restaurant, Kampala where five lucky finalists will emerge as winners of the ultimate prize, a six-months’ free supply of Yalelo fish.

With less than a week left to the end of the cook-off competition, participants from across the country are taking over social media with mouth-watering posts of different fish recipes prepared at home in order to take part in the cook off.

Entry closes this Tuesday August 31, but there is still a chance to take a shot at the grand prize. Participants are required to share a short video/picture/recipe of a ready to dine Yalelo fish meal on social media and tag @YaleloUganda to enter the competition.10 participants with the most social media engagement will be chosen to participate in a physical cooking challenge.

Yalelo Uganda continues to expand its footprint all over the country as it boasts Uganda’s freshest fish that has made it a household name in the short period of time they have been in operation. The company currently has 11 retail outlets selling the freshest and most affordable tilapia fish in several parts of Kampala, Jinja and Wakiso districts.