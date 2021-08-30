The ministry of Education and Sports is set to meet with different stakeholders to discuss plans to have schools reopened to complete the Academic Year that was halted by COVID-19 restrictions.

In a letter dated August 27, 2021, the Education Minister Permanent Secretary Ketty Lamaro invited heads of private schools, teachers unions and other stakeholders to a virtual meeting to add their voices on school reopening plans.

According to the letter that was also seen by Nile Post, the invited stakeholders include all Education Secretaries of Schools Foundation Bodies and General Secretaries of the Uganda National Teachers Union, Uganda Private School Teachers Union, Proprietors of Private Education Institution among others.

“The purpose of this communication, therefore is to invite you to a stakeholders’ consultative meeting on the Government’s proposal for safe reopening of education institutions for completion of academic year 2020 and progression of learners,” the letter reads in part.

The proposed meeting, according to the Education Ministry is slated to take place on Monday, August 30, 2021 at around 2pm.

Last week, the Education ministry Spokesperson Dr Dennis Mugimba said that they had finalised plans on school reopening and where only waiting for approval from cabinet to implement it.

Sources privy to the matter said that the ministry had proposed schools to reopen in a staggered manner, to allow learners to progress before the end of the year.

The ministry also launched new vaccination centres in different schools to step up COVID-19 vaccination for teachers and learners above 18 years since school reopening was pegged to vaccination by President Museveni in his last address on Covid-19.

Schools in the country have been closed since June 18, with leaners and teachers now at home and waiting for government guidelines on when they will resume.