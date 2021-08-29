Buganda Land Board (BLB) has asked the government to join hands with Buganda Kingdom to bridge the knowledge gap on land to enable affordable acquisition of land with authentic titles.

The Buganda Land Board Chief Executive Officer, Simon Kabogoza explained that this will help to curb the escalating land conflicts, raising the issue of challenges as far as providing land titles in time are concerned.

This was revealed as the Housing Finance Bank (HFB) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Buganda Land Board to support bibanja owners in accessing money to process land titles.

Kabogoza said that there is still a big knowledge gap in the country regarding land.

He said the renewal of the partnership was due to the need to work with a credible financial institution with expertise in mortgage and asset acquisition and management.

“If we work with the government agencies that have the mandate to ensure that whoever puts up a property has gone through the physical planning procedure and has an approved plan [we shall resolve the land conflicts],” Kabogoza said.

The managing director of Housing Finance Bank, Michael Mugabi said as the leading mortgage lender in the country, they have mastered the art of serving customers in this space and finding creative solutions to any obstacles they may encounter during the various stages of title acquisition.

“I applaud the Buganda Land Board for their consistency and innovativeness in addressing the issues relating to titling and development of bibanja land. As we renew our partnership, allow me to thank you for thinking about an easy and faster way to support bibanja owners,” said Mugabi.