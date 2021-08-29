Musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said Ugandan artistes need to command respect, and not be beggars who always depend on handouts.

Kyagulanyi made the remarks shortly after meeting a handful of artistes who gathered at his home in Magere in Wakiso Wakiso district to discuss a number of issues regarding the entertainment industry.

However, according to the sources, the artistes who were invited for the discussion were only those who publicly supported the politician during the last 2021 general election.

They included: Fefe Busi, Irene Namatovu, Karole Kasiita, Dr. Hilderman Kiyaga, Kazibwe Kappo, Mamuli Katumba, Nina Roz, Kabako, Aziz Azion, Mary Bata, A Pass, Mathias Walukagga, Fik Fameica, Young Mulo, Topic Kasente, Dr. Bitonne among others.

Notably absent was Jose Chameleone.

Kyagulanyi has on several times criticised artistes who go to Gulu to meet the coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), Gen Salim Saleh of becoming beggars in their country because of not standing in solidarity with the suffering Ugandans.

During the discussion, Kyagulanyi asked the artistes to remain united and aim at improving the entertainment industry.

“Together, we lay down our thoughts on what we believe the future of the creative industry should look like. The alternative minister of Arts and Culture Hon. Kiyaga was present to take note of our deliberations and we believe that he will channel these brilliant ideas across the entertainment fraternity for a stronger and more unifying voice,” Kyagulanyi said after the meeting.

He described art as the highest form of expression of human intelligence.

“Artistes need to remember that even before Covid-19 broke out, I was restricted from performing on stage because I speak the truth, but I have not died. So, they need to stand on the truth and represent the voice of their people,” he advised.

Responding to some artistes who have always called him selfish, Kyagulanyi noted that one cannot use the word selfish to describe somebody who has been calling him or her out on being selfish.

“A person who is bribed not to speak the truth that’s going to affect millions of people is a selfish person. I am just a signal that shows the power of art, and maybe I awakened those who fought [artistes] to know that if they don’t destroy the art industry, it may bring another Bobi Wine,” he stated.