Uganda’s David Emong has won a bronze medal in the men’s 1500 metres T46 at the ongoing Paralympics in Tokyo.

The sprint and medium distance runner clocked his personal best of 3:53.51.

The race was won by Russia’s Aleksandr Laremchuk in 3:52.08 while Bulgaria’s Hristiyan Stoyanov came second in 3:52.63.

Emong’s bronze adds to a silver medal which he gained at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, in the Men’s 1500 metres T46.

The 30-year old runner was also a gold medalist at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships, London.

Emong is one of the four athletes representing Uganda at this year’s Paralympics.

Other representatives include Husnah Kukundakwe ( Swimming Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB8), Ritah Asiimwe (Badminton women’s singles SU5) and Peace Oroma (Women’s 100m T13 and 400m T13).