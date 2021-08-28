Last year’s breakout star and fast rising singer, Azawi has yet again released another single off her debut album.

Named Slow Dancing, the Azawi’s second single if off her yet to be named debut album to be released later this year.

Slow Dancing is an Afro beat track with a touch of reggae produced by Kuseim at ABM studios and written by Azawi.

The song has been released with beautiful visuals shot in Zanzibar and directed by Swangz Avenue’s Marvin Musoke.

In the video, Azawi appears on the streets of Stone town having a great time and later on at the party with her friends grooving to slow Dancing.

The new song has now been made available on all music streaming and digital platforms around the world.

SLOW DANCING LYRICS.

FRESH! (Digi digi)

Wooaah ohhhh ohh ohh ohh ohh ohh (Digi digi)

‘Zawi yeahh (Digi digi)

Swangz Avenue, Yaga

We go dance every day, anytime anywhere

Dancing life ohh ohh

We go dance ohh ohh, yeahh

And we go

Kwata ono kwata ono kwata ono ohh

Tukikole mu pair tuve mubye kito

Bruk off yo back with the wickedest style

On to the dancefloor inna wickedest style

Wigi wigi wigi waga waga wa

Squeeze me, squeeze me, biri ebibalagala

Wigi wigi wigi waga waga wa

Me no care if waliwo abatabyagala

Everywhere, we go dance, every day

Anytime, anywhere, we go dance everywhere, yeah

Slow dancing

Kano ka slow dancing

Eeahh eehhh

Slow dancing

Kano ka slow dancing

Wooohh ohhhh

Slow dancing

Kano ka slow dancing

Eeahh eehhh

Slow dancing

Kano ka slow dancing

Wooyii

Him a mi boonoonoos friend

If you got no one can you explain

Everybody we pair pair

Tukikole mu pair pair

Anyway, I don’t need no nonsense

Dance even if you don’t make sense

Everybody we pair pair, somebody we pair pair

We go dance every day, anytime anywhere

Dancing life ohh ohh

We go dance ohh ohh, yeahh

And we go

Ey! Slow dancing

Kano ka slow dancing

Eeahh eehhh

Slow dancing

Kano ka slow dancing

Wooohh ohhhh

Slow dancing

Kano ka slow dancing

Eeahh eehhh

Slow dancing

Kano ka slow dancing

Yeah

Kwata ono kwata ono kwata ono ohh

Tukikole mu pair tuve mubye kito

Bruk off yo back with the wickedest style

On to the dancefloor inna wickedest style

Wigi wigi wigi waga waga wa

Squeeze me, squeeze me, biri ebibalagala

Wigi wigi wigi waga waga wa

Me no care if waliwo abatabyagala

Ey! Slow dancing

Kano ka slow dancing

Eeahh eehhh

Slow dancing

Kano ka slow dancing

Wooohh ohhhh

Slow dancing

Kano ka slow dancing

Eeahh eehhh

Slow dancing

Kano ka slow dancing

Aye wai ehh

Kwata ono kwata ono kwata ono ohh

Slow dance slow dance ndi ku digi digi, yeah

Tukikole mu pair tuve mubye kito

Slow dance slow dance ndi ku digi digi, yeah

Kwata ono kwata ono kwata ono ohh

Slow dance slow dance ndi ku digi digi, yeah

Tukikole mu pair tuve mubye kito

Slow dance slow dance ndi ku digi digi, aye