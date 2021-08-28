Last year’s breakout star and fast rising singer, Azawi has yet again released another single off her debut album.
Named Slow Dancing, the Azawi’s second single if off her yet to be named debut album to be released later this year.
Slow Dancing is an Afro beat track with a touch of reggae produced by Kuseim at ABM studios and written by Azawi.
The song has been released with beautiful visuals shot in Zanzibar and directed by Swangz Avenue’s Marvin Musoke.
In the video, Azawi appears on the streets of Stone town having a great time and later on at the party with her friends grooving to slow Dancing.
The new song has now been made available on all music streaming and digital platforms around the world.
SLOW DANCING LYRICS.
FRESH! (Digi digi)
Wooaah ohhhh ohh ohh ohh ohh ohh (Digi digi)
‘Zawi yeahh (Digi digi)
Swangz Avenue, Yaga
We go dance every day, anytime anywhere
Dancing life ohh ohh
We go dance ohh ohh, yeahh
And we go
Kwata ono kwata ono kwata ono ohh
Tukikole mu pair tuve mubye kito
Bruk off yo back with the wickedest style
On to the dancefloor inna wickedest style
Wigi wigi wigi waga waga wa
Squeeze me, squeeze me, biri ebibalagala
Wigi wigi wigi waga waga wa
Me no care if waliwo abatabyagala
Everywhere, we go dance, every day
Anytime, anywhere, we go dance everywhere, yeah
Slow dancing
Kano ka slow dancing
Eeahh eehhh
Slow dancing
Kano ka slow dancing
Wooohh ohhhh
Slow dancing
Kano ka slow dancing
Eeahh eehhh
Slow dancing
Kano ka slow dancing
Wooyii
Him a mi boonoonoos friend
If you got no one can you explain
Everybody we pair pair
Tukikole mu pair pair
Anyway, I don’t need no nonsense
Dance even if you don’t make sense
Everybody we pair pair, somebody we pair pair
We go dance every day, anytime anywhere
Dancing life ohh ohh
We go dance ohh ohh, yeahh
And we go
Ey! Slow dancing
Kano ka slow dancing
Eeahh eehhh
Slow dancing
Kano ka slow dancing
Wooohh ohhhh
Slow dancing
Kano ka slow dancing
Eeahh eehhh
Slow dancing
Kano ka slow dancing
Yeah
Kwata ono kwata ono kwata ono ohh
Tukikole mu pair tuve mubye kito
Bruk off yo back with the wickedest style
On to the dancefloor inna wickedest style
Wigi wigi wigi waga waga wa
Squeeze me, squeeze me, biri ebibalagala
Wigi wigi wigi waga waga wa
Me no care if waliwo abatabyagala
Ey! Slow dancing
Kano ka slow dancing
Eeahh eehhh
Slow dancing
Kano ka slow dancing
Wooohh ohhhh
Slow dancing
Kano ka slow dancing
Eeahh eehhh
Slow dancing
Kano ka slow dancing
Aye wai ehh
Kwata ono kwata ono kwata ono ohh
Slow dance slow dance ndi ku digi digi, yeah
Tukikole mu pair tuve mubye kito
Slow dance slow dance ndi ku digi digi, yeah
Kwata ono kwata ono kwata ono ohh
Slow dance slow dance ndi ku digi digi, yeah
Tukikole mu pair tuve mubye kito
Slow dance slow dance ndi ku digi digi, aye
