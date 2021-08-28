The third Deputy Prime Minister, Rukia Nakaddama Isanga has challenged women to join the ICT world in many numbers by taking up careers.

“As a woman who has risen to a high office, I would like to encourage more women out there to take up opportunities more so in ICT which has been predominantly taken up by men,”Nakadama said on Friday.

She was speaking at the Huawei ICT talent development report launch and the awarding ceremony for the 2020 ICT competition winners at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Nakadama said the ICT sector is one of the primary drivers for achieving economic growth and status as a middle-income country, adding that women should not be left out.

“When I saw the ICT Talent development report of Huawei and what they have actually done in Uganda, I was very glad because they are helping us achieve our ICT visions,” she noted.

“Programs such as the Huawei ICT Academy, Seeds for the Future and ICT Competition, have managed to produce globally competitive human resources for Uganda. And what is important to note that they have done all these things they have mentioned here today for free.”

The third deputy Prime Minister said government has worked through NITA-U, Uganda Communications Commission and other players towards expanding the nation’s digitalization in a number of fields but also to unleash the multiplier effect of ICT on associated secondary and tertiary industries for a tremendous impact on the economy.

“These efforts have borne fruit. ICT is now Uganda’s fastest-growing sector and contributes significantly to its GDP; there are more than 26 million mobile phone subscribers; nearly 50% of the Ugandan population is connected to broadband, and the total number of registered mobile financial services accounts has reached 27.7 million,” she said.

Nakadama noted that during the Covid-19 pandemic, ICT has shown how it is a pivotal player in the economic recovery and resilience of institutions that embrace it.

She added that government is committed to making sure ICT is mainstreamed in education and preparing future generations of ICT-savvy workers, and ensure their effective utilization.

At the function, Doreen Nalwoga, a student from Lira University who emerged top among the world’s best students at the Huawei ICT Competition Global finals was awarded.

Nalwoga is one of the three Ugandan students who not only took the first position at Africa Stage but also at the world stage beating off competition of over 39 countries and 103 teams. The other two students representing Uganda were Shaffic Nyanzi and Emmanuel Kiguli from Muni University.