The leader of the National Unity Platform(NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has challenged Members of Parliament to remain committed to the cause of removing the dictatorship which he said holds the country captive.

Yesterday, the opposition in Parliament launched, the Opposition Legislation Agenda 2021 – 2026 with among other things seeks to reinstate the presidential term limits, remove army representation from parliament, restrict the number of Ministers to 21, among other things.

According to the Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, the agenda also seeks to have the name of the Uganda Police Force changed to Uganda Police Service and also seeks to repeal offices of the Prime Minister and Resident District Commissioners.

At the event, Kyagulanyi implored Members of Parliament to keep reminding themselves of the environment in which they operate.

“No matter how good our policy alternatives are until we fix the question of governance, we shall not be able to implement them. I therefore charge MPs and all leaders to remain committed to the cause of removing the dictatorship which holds our country captive,”he noted.

Kyagulanyi said that every dictator strives to get a few opposition leaders and ensure that they are comfortable while it steals trillions, it occasionally throws at them crumbs in the hope that they will be diverted.

“This unprecedented step is very much appreciated. There are many regime apologists who often accuse us of not having alternative policy proposals. Although they do this in bad faith, today we yet again launched a policy alternative which I encourage everyone to read,” he said.

He stated that his hope and prayer is that leaders will look beyond the temporary comfort and work for a country where every citizen will have an opportunity to live in peace and with dignity.