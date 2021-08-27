Thousands of mourners from different parts of the country have started arriving in Pader district to attend the burial ceremony of Maj Gen Paul Lokech, the deceased Deputy Inspector General of Police.

The two-star general, nicknamed ‘Lion of Mogadishu’ for his exceptional exploits in expelling Al-Shabaab militants from the Somali capital died of a blood clot on August 22 at his home in Kira, Wakiso.

On Friday, as early as 7am, mourners had started arriving in big numbers at Paipir Primary school playgrounds, Pader town council in Pader district where the memorial service for the deceased gallant son of the soil is to be held.

The Nile Post has however learnt that because of the thousands of mourners expected to pay last respect to Lokech, whose death took many by surprise, the family has decided to hold the memorial service at the nearby playgrounds and later hold a private burial ceremony that will be restricted to a few family members.

Tight security

As early as 7am, there was a security sweep by the joint police counter terrorism personnel and UPDF officers in a bid to avert any possible terror threat after a Thursday incident in which a suspected suicide bomber was arrested with explosives.

It has been said that the suspected suicide bomber targeted the burial where thousands of mourners including the top UPDF and police brass, government officials and other dignitaries are expected to attend.

At the entrance are winding queues in bid to force through the strict security checkpoint for a thorough search done by counter terrorism police personnel.