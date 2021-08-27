UPDF has said the suicide bomber suspect arrested in Pader had plans of disrupting the funeral proceedings of fallen Deputy, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Maj Gen Paul Lokech.

The suspect identified as Katumba Abdul aka Ben was arrested Thursday afternoon by security forces in an intelligence led operation.

According to the statement released by UPDF Spokesperson Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso, Katumba was arrested at Mikicha Guest House along Canigula Road in Pader Town Council.

At the time of arrest, Byekwaso says the suspect was in possession of nine home bomb making materials that included assembled home made bombs, bomb carrier bags, ball bearing, suicide vests, detonators, almnioum sulphate, wire cutters, switches, and a mobile phone used to detonate a bomb.

“Other accomplices in the heinous crime are still at large but have been positively identified and operations to apprehend them are underway “ Byekwaso noted.

The defence spokesperson further said that the security teams have the situation under control and urged the public to remain calm.

Gen Lokech, nicknamed ‘Lion of Mogadishu’ for stamping out unrest in Somalia’s capital city, died of blood clot on August 22 at his home in Kira, Wakiso.

He was raid to rest today, at his ancestral home in Baibir Village, Ludele parish, Pader town council, in Pader district.