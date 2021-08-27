Nigeria’s police chief has received a report of an investigation into suspended top officer Abba Kyari, who is wanted over allegations of links to Instagram influencer and fraudster Hushpuppi.

Mr Kyari was suspended from office as deputy commissioner of police following his indictment by US authorities on allegations that he facilitated payments to Nigeria police personnel from Hushpuppi, whose real name is Ramon Abbas.

The Nigerian police set up a panel to do an internal review of the allegations following the US indictment. Mr Kyari denies all the allegations.

On Thursday, Deputy Inspector General of Police Joseph Egbunike presented the panel report to police chief, Inspector General Usman Baba, without disclosing the details of their findings.

Mr Egbunike said the report was the outcome “of a painstaking, transparent and exhaustive investigative process”.

The police chief cited its commitment to justice and said a police management team would review the recommendations and forward them for “necessary action”.

Source: BBC