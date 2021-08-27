The leader of the National Unity Platform(NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has lashed out at the government for its failure to execute its mandate of ensuring the health and general welfare of its most vulnerable citizens.

Kyagulanyi’s comment followed an incident that took place yesterday in Kikamulo health centre III in Nakaseke where police fired bullets and teargas at his wife, Barbie Kyagulanyi and National Unity Platform (NUP) MPs who had gone to deliver relief items to teenage mothers in the area

Talking to the press, Barbie said that she did not know why police were unleashing teargas on them yet they had not done anything illegal.

Kyagulanyi said the Ministry of Education led by Janet Museveni has on several occasions promised to provide school children with basics like sanitary pads only to later turn around and claim there is no money.

“As a result, many school girls from underprivileged families continue to drop out of school for lack of sanitary pads. Now beset with shame, the regime is keen on ensuring that no one else fulfils the basic duties it has failed to fulfil. Soon enough, we shall overcome this madness,” he wrote.

On allegations that the person who was called live on broadcast TV and Radio by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja as the first recipient of the Covid-19 relief fund was not what he claimed to be, Kyagulanyi said that this was a total shame to the country.