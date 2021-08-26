The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, has said there is need to work with more zeal for the realisation of the society’s goals of helping the deaf so that they can live a productive life like others.

The remarks followed his appointment as one of the trustees on the Board of Uganda Society for the Deaf.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at Old Kampala, UMSC secretary general Ramadhan Mugalu who represented the Mufti expressed appreciation on his behalf for the trust they had in him.

Mubaje also thanked the outgoing board for the great service they have extended to the vulnerable, especially the deaf.

Other trustees appointed to the board are: Dr. Lawrence L. Ssemusu representing Kampala Archdiocese Catholic Church, Stelious Kasule representing Uganda Orthodox Church, Christine Kiganda for Deaf Foundation Organisation and Misuseera Kabugo Life President Uganda Society for Deaf.

Earlier on the newly appointed members were taken on a guided tour of the society’s head offices and carpentry training centre at Kyadondo Road, Namirembe and Ntinda School for Deaf in Nakawa division respectively.

The facilities sit on a piece of land provided by Namirembe Anglican Church and President Idi Amin respectively.

Located at Kyadondo Road on Namirembe Hill in Kampala, the Society was established in the mid-1960s with the aim of providing care including life skills to impaired children.