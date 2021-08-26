Police in Komolo Akadot police post in the eastern district of Pallisa has arrested A village chairperson on allegations of theft.

Detective AIP Peter Olupot the OC CIID at Komolo Akadot police post confirms the arrest saying police swung in action and responded to a call where members of the public wanted to lynch a thief

He identified the suspect as Stephen Arikod, the LCI chairperson of Agurur Onamudiana village Akadot Parish, in Pallisa sub-county.

The suspect is a former UPDF officer.

According to Olupot, the suspect currently in cells waiting to be transferred to CPS Pallisa was arrested by the group of angry residents last night 25rd/8/2021 at about 11 pm with a sheep belonging to a widow.

However, a group of angry residents has expressed concern over their chairperson’s acts saying he has been accused of dubious dealings.

Peter Nduga, a resident called for the law to take its course saying the actions of their chairperson have caused untold shame to the community and other leaders.

He said that their chairperson is a serial thief conniving with others criminals to steal motorcycles and animals.

Jessica Beatrice Mpindi a resident said they have been living in fear as the village has been grappling with cases of theft and when such cases are reported to him he was not bothered.