Gulu University has announced it will hold its 16th graduation ceremony on September 4, 2021.

According to the circular issued on Tuesday by the University’s Academic Registrar, Dr Jerry Bagaya, all students except those to be awarded PhDs will attend virtually.

“The congregation will be broadcast live on NBS Television and streamed live on Gulu University social media platforms,” Dr Bagaya noted.

She added, “The names of all the graduands will be read and Chancellor will confer degrees and award diplomas and certificates.”

Initially, the Gulu based university had scheduled to host its scientific graduation on June 19, 2021 but postponed the congregation following surge in Covid-19 cases.

“This was necessitated by safety restrictions with Covid-19. We regret any inconvenience caused by this situation, which is beyond our control” Bagaya said in June.

The university had promised to announce new dates of graduation as soon as the situation got back to normal.