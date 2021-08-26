The chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Commission(EOC) Safia Nalule has urged the government to pay more attention to the rights of people with disabilities (PWDs).

In a four day training with the Members of Parliament on human rights on Equal Opportunity, Nalule urged them to fight more for gender and equity.

She said there is a need to support people with disabilities and ensure that they have equal rights, adding that many are struggling with challenges.

“The issues of gender and equity cut across all sectors but it was not until we instituted the requirement for the certificate of gender and equity compliance in the Public Finance Management Act that they came to the limelight,” she said.

She called upon the government to continue supporting the Equal opportunity Commission so that the issues of the marginalised persons can continue to be catered for in the government plans.

“We urged the government to scrutinise the budget and look for those details because the issue of gender and equity budget are in the details.Let them look for the details and that is where our issues are and I think everybody will be able to participate,” she said.

Irene Muloni, Woman Member of Parliament Bulambuli noted that the issues of gender and equality are pertinent and should be given much consideration.

“We need to look at all processes with gender lenses and examine whether they cater well for the women, does this cater well for the children, does this cater well for the men, does it cater for the people with disabilities, all these aspects have to be taken into consideration,” she said.