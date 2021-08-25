By John Ogulei

The Democratic Party (DP) president general Norbert Mao has called upon the government to immediately increase COVID-19 medical supplies to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital as COVID-19 admissions and infections surge.

Mao made the remarks on Tuesday 24th August 2021 while addressing the media at Timisha Hotel, Soroti during the launch of a campaign geared towards strengthening the party structures in Teso ahead of 2026 polls.

Currently, Soroti Regional Referral hospital is registering between 8 and 10 admissions per day.

Speaking recently the Hospital Covid-19 focal point person Dr. Wilson Etolu told journalists that Soroti hospital hosts over 75 positive patients.

Mao said Soroti being the main route between South Sudan and Kenya needs specialised attention from the government by providing testing facilities, ensuring a good monitoring system and supplying more PPEs to enable health workers perform their duty on time.

He also called on the Teso members of parliament to jointly bring the matters of Soroti Regional Referral Hospital into spotlight by raising it in the floor of parliament.

When asked if there was a need for the supplementary budget for Covid-19 response, Mao said: “I totally agree with that and I pray that once the matter is brought on the table, MPs approve.”

He also hailed President Museveni for spearheading the fight against Covid-19.

“If there is a person who fears Covid-19, it’s President Museveni and his style of leadership has made many to believe that Covid-19 is deadly. I want to thank him for being exemplary,” Mao said.