Innovation is leading the way at mobility and ride sharing start-up Safari Share is offering Ugandans a chance to travel safely, comfortably and quickly.

According to Tony Butali, one of the company’s co-founders, they are rolling out a car pooling product for large corporate companies and government departments.

Butali explains, “Through this product we plan to connect commuters who would use public transport to and from home to vehicle owners within the same organisations taking the same direction to and from home so that the former can hitch comfortable rides with the latter at an affordable fee.”

To ensure maximum security, both parties have to be registered members on the Safari Share app for easy tracking in case there is need.

Healthy Travel Option

There is an added benefit to this registration. As Covid 19 continues to batter the country, Safari Share’s Tony Butali says the automated registration of both drivers and passengers on their application means contacts can easily be traced down to the last to help control the spread and re-infection of others with Covid-19.

Safari Share educates its drivers to adhere to SOPs, including wearing of masks at all times and provision of sanitiser while in car and during travel.

Social distance is strictly observed for the safety of driver and passengers.

New Features

Using the service has been made easier with the new Wallet feature. You can book trips through the Wallet feature with money you have topped up.

Users of the Wallet feature of the app are entitled to discounts on the trip.

The Numbers

With over 10,000 registered users on its platform already, the traffic seems to be picking up quite fast.

Future Prospects

Corporate car pooling for school pick ups and drop offs when schools finally open is one of the new lines of business Safari share is looking at.

Butali believes, “With parents facing challenges of jam, time lost and increased fuel costs resulting from picks ups and drop offs for school going children this model can be a good solution.”

Its also the same model Butali and his team want to roll out for corporate organisations and government agencies especially targeting essential workers. “This is in a bid to cut costs for all categories of workers both government and private and the agencies they are attached to” he says.

They are also looking at acquiring funding to the tune of 1 million dollars plus to help them scale operations and also move across borders to Kenya and set up in Nigeria West Africa.

Safari Share app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store under that name.

Author Email: [email protected]

WhatsApp: +256701133509