The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has told legislators that all debates in the 11th Parliament must be evidence based and legislators without facts will not be allowed to debate on the floor of Parliament.

Chairing his maiden sitting as a speaker, Oulanyah said it is unfortunate that some MP’s waste parliament’s time with half baked submissions which is a disservice to the electorate.

Oulanyah, who had been down with illness, also led MPs to observe a moment of silence in honour of Lt. Gen Pecos Kutesa and Maj. Gen Paul Lokech, who passed on last week.

After paying a moment of silence in remembrance of the two departed Generals, he introduced the new Clerk to Parliament Adolf Mwesige to the House.

He informed legislators that he shall organise a special sitting where they will be given an opportunity to debate on the Uganda they want for the next five years.

He told them he will not entertain half- baked submissions from legislators adding that the debate must be evidence based in this new Parliament.

Several MPs who spoke to the Nile Post welcomed the speaker’s decision saying evidence based debates will improve the quality of debate in the house.