IGP Martins Okoth Ochola has missed the requiem service of fallen deputy, Maj Gen Paul Lokech (RIP) due to illness.

The requiem mass to send off the fallen Maj Gen was held at his home in Kira, but despite a number of dignitaries being in attendance, the IGP was a no show.

Asked to explain Ochola’s absence, police mouth piece Fred Enanga said that Ochola’s blood pressure shot up at the news of his deputy’s death and he was advised to rest.

“The IGP’s personal doctor is managing him, that is why he was not able to be with us. His blood pressure shot up when he received news of the death of Maj Gen Lokech,” Enanga said.

Instead, Ochola was represented by the Brig Gen Jack Bakasumba, who is the Police Joint Chief of Staff.

Enanga however was quick to note that Ochola was able to reach out to the family members of the fallen deputy IGP and consoled them privately.

The mass was well attended by close family members, dignitaries from the security forces and members of government.

Among those who attended was Maj Francis Okello who is the commander of the Uganda Defence College. Gen Charles Otema Awanyi among others