Uganda Airlines has said that it is close to finalising bilateral agreements with different partner airlines to enhance its operations.

According to Uganda Airlines chief executive officer, Jennifer Bamuturaki, this joint venture will improve the airline amid the headwinds presented by the global health crisis.

Bamuturaki disclosed this shortly after the national carrier acquired the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) for its Airbus A330-800 neo aircraft from the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) after proving beyond reasonable doubt that they have systems in place to facilitate operation of this particular aircraft.

The air operator certificate is the approval granted by UCAA to an aircraft operator to allow the use of an aircraft type for commercial purposes.

UCAA is required by international standards to check the operator, the method of supervision of flight operations, maintenance arrangements among others before issuing out an air operator certificate.

Bamuturaki explained that they are putting in place systems to make Uganda Airline competitive.

“Starting tomorrow (today) we shall be flying commercially on the regional routes not all of them.One of the many things we are doing is to put our cargo structure in place. Much as we are red listed for human movement, the cargo bit is not red listed,” she said.

Fred Byamukama, the state Minister for transport who officiated over the handover ceremony of the Air Operator Certificate (AOC), indicated that the successful inclusion of the airbus on the Uganda air operator certificate will pave way for long operation.

The acting director general UCAA, Fred Bamwesigye applauded the team on the successful completion of process of adding the Airbus onto the AOC.

“This is a new aircraft on the market and being new, you need to be sure that the people handling it for instance are qualified for it that the pilot, the maintenance engineers are ready with the equipment and maintenance facilities,” he said.