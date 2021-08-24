Joseph Balikuddembe, a journalist turned politician has withdrawn the case in which he challenged the election of Ibrahim Kitatta’s election as the Lwengo district LC5 chairman.

National Unity Platform’s Balikuddembe, who came third with 18,614 votes challenged Kitatta’s election saying there was rigging.

However, on Tuesday, the petitioner withdrew the case and consequently, Masaka High Court judge, Esta Nambayo accepted the request to withdraw the petition.

“This petition stands withdrawn with no orders as to costs,” Lady Justice Nambayo ruled.

Consequently, she directed that each party will bear its own costs in the matter.

Speaking about the ruling, the Lwengo LC5 chairman, Ibrahim Kitatta described the petition challenging his election as one meant to usurp the will of the people but noted that at last justice had been served.

“God is good. The truth has prevailed. The will of the people of Lwengo as declared by the Electoral Commission has been upheld. The naked and frivolous petition has been withdrawn by the petitioner. Court has been saved from a frantic and desperately sought for a fishing expedition that was leading to nowhere. Let us get back to business,”Kitatta said.