Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has made arrangements to have teachers and support staff in education institutions in Kampala schools (both public & private) vaccinated against Covid-19.

This comes as the government emphasises that the vaccination of teachers, support staff working in schools and learners above the age of 18 years, will be key in re-opening schools.

Juliet Namuddu Nambi, the Director Education and Social Services at KCCA said in a statement that they are working with the Directorate of Public Health & Environment (DPHE) and the Directorate of Administration & Human Resource (DAHR) to ensure that the categories mentioned get vaccinated.

The vaccination centres are: Bat Valley Primary School, Kitante Primary School, Namirembe Infant primary School, Busega Primary School, St Peters Nsambya Primary School, St Denis Ssebugwawo SS ,Kiswa Primary School, Ntinda Primary School,Makerere University Primary School and St Peters Kanyanya Primary School.

“The guidance from DPHE is that these schools will be vaccination centres for teachers and support staff who are getting the first dose of the vaccine. Those who are due for the second dose should go to the health centres in the city,” said Nambi.

Head teachers are requested to mobilise teachers and support staff in their respective schools to be vaccinated at the above centres as guided.

According to Nambi, phase one of the vaccination exercise will start on Wednesday, August 25 2021 and end on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

“Should there be a need, the vaccination will continue/resume on Monday, 30th August 2021, the following week. Vaccination shall be on a first come first serve basis and coupons will be availed to this effect,” she said.