NRM Members of Parliament hailing from Kasese have asked court to speed up the trial of the king of Rwenzururu Kingdom Charles Wesley Mumbere and his royal guards to avoid despair and uncertainty amongst the affected persons.

Addressing members of the media at Parliament on Monday morning, the MPs; Sowed Kitanywa of Busongora North, Ferigo Kambale of Kasese Municipality and Gideon Thembo Mujungu of Busongora South said the delayed trial of their king and the royal guards does not only infringe on their rights but also affects development of the cultural institution.

in November 2016, the army and Uganda Police raided the palace of the Omusinga in Kasese killing hundreds of people. They arrested Charles Wesley Mumbere and several royal guards.

In the lead up to the 2021 elections, court released 132 royal guards. The legislators also want court to give bail to the remaining 78 royals guards who are still in incarceration. They said nine guards have since died in prison.

The MPs said the court should relax the stringent bail conditions imposed on Mumbere and the former prime minister.

Mumbere can only go to Kasese with the permission of court.

The MPs asked government to consider the reconstruction of the Rwenzururu palace that was destroyed during the attack in 2016.