Government has been asked to support investment in solar energy as a viable and backup to hydro power.

Speaking during the launch of the sixth solar energy in Uganda at Nsanvu village in Buikwe district, Loy Kyozaire, the CEO of Association of Sendea Uganda, a local cooperative supporting entities in the renewable energy space said there is need for government to improve on the regulatory environment around renewable energy.

She noted since renewable energy works well in Uganda, the environment can be utilized to improve access to clean energy but also save the surrounding where communities thrive.

“Even with the electricity grid network rolling in many parts of rural areas of Uganda, connectivity is in some cases is non-existent and calls for more access to affordable alternatives. This particular pilot at Nsanvu Village in Buikwe district will enable domestic and micro business owners improve on their livability,”Kyozaire said.

“We have already implemented six solar villages similar to the one here at Nsanvu Village. We call upon the government to continue supporting such endeavours of solar cooperatives within communities. You can always see the electricity grid passing over communities but these solar systems can enable our people to afford clean and affordable energy solutions.”

She noted that the ultimate objective is enhancing access to affordable renewable energies that support micro enterprises to thrive.

According to Kyozaire, the model under a cooperative set-up will see at least 100 highly subsidised solar accessories made available to locals in the sub county of Buikwe.

The local community leadership in Nsanvu Village said the new pilot of a solar village which seeks to replace the traditional blanket of darkness with well-lit households through renewable energy can go a long way in improving productivity of the community.

“We are going to have many opportunities such as better homes, better life, irrigation systems, and opportunities for value addition. Further still the now home learning as is being advanced by the government will be made much easier for parents and learners due to the availability of reading and listening solar systems, ”said Martin Ssembaya, the LC1 chairman for Nsanvu village.

The Solar Entrepreneurs Network for Decentralised Energy Access in Uganda, in partnership with stifling, are expecting such communities to develop in their socio-economic well-being, but also elevate them into a national productive bracket.

“Through Sendea, we have benefited from this solar village project. We shall have a target of 100 households and enterprises that will be able to access the accessories in a modest hire purchase of shs40,000 per month over six months including a sign up of shs 50,000/. This community in Nsanvu village is of farmers and they can manage this pilot intervention,” said Harriet Nangoola, the Managing Director, Solar Aid, one of the sector actors.

On grid electricity connection costs has since moved upwards almost twice the initial amounts to as much as shs700,000 today, pressing the demand on such renewable energy options, with emphasis on quality accessories standing strong.