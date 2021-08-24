The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has vowed to ensure that Christopher Komakech, returns to the House as Member of Parliament for Aruu County, despite losing the poll petition case to his predecessor and rival Odonga Otto.

Among made the vow during a requiem service for the Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj Gen Paul Lokech.

Speaking to mourners, Among said she owes her victory in the recent elections to the Late Paul Lokech, adding that the deceased did a lot to ensure she succeeded in Bukedea.

Regarding the case of Komakech and Odonga Otto, Among said while Lokech was still alive, he gave “us one of our young brothers Komakech”.

“I want to assure the family; we will do whatever it takes to have Komakech back in parliament. That is the only way we can repay the family,” she added.

Gulu High Court Judge, Justice Tadeo Atwine last week ordered fresh elections for the Aruu Country Member of Parliament seat, quashing the election of Komakech over irregularities.

This was against the backdrop that Odonga Otto had petitioned the court to have the victory of Komakech annulled since he did not officially resign from his civil service job before seeking political office.