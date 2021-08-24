Telecom giants Airtel Uganda has unveiled what they termed as revamped double data bundles in a promotion extended to new smartphone users on their network.

According to the company, new 3G and 4G smartphone users on the company’s network will enjoy 100% bonus data offer for the weekly and monthly data packages they wish to subscribe to and each mobile number gets the offer once in three months.

“We are pleased to extend this offer to both our new and the existing customers. This offer amplifies Airtel Uganda’s promise to improve lives and drive digital inclusion in Uganda,” said Henry Njoroge, the Airtel Uganda Marketing Director.

The company says the bonus validity is the same as the bundle in that if a customer buys a weekly 150mb bundle, they will get free 150mb data also valid for a week.

According to the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) 2021 quarter one market performance report, smartphone additions during the quarter outpaced the number of feature and basic phones connected to the networks.

The report indicates that over 200,000 smartphones were added within the quarter, growing from 7.9 million sets in December 2020 to 8.1 million in March 2021.

“With Airtel’s positioning as the leading smartphone network in Uganda, it is key that we develop products that not only align with our business strategy, but the market needs as well. The double data launch to the market is timely as smartphone penetration and internet access continue to be a necessity for day to day social and economic activities,” Njoroge added.